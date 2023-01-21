Jake’s Take: I waited in line at Chick-fil-A and all I got was this lousy chicken sandwich

Once, in Idaho Falls, I had dinner at Chick-fil-A, and went back the next morning for breakfast. Neither meal was very good. But I did it anyway.

That’s the allure of these semi-regional fast food joints. Places like Chick-fil-A, In-N-Out and Culver’s are their own guerrilla marketing campaigns. They serve greasy, cheap food. And they do it quickly. Nothing that different from McDonald’s. But these spots, they’re exclusive. They’re unique. They’re a destination.

People will tell you “Oh, Chick-fil-A is so good,” and you have no way to disprove that. The only way to have a reply is to jump at the chance to visit next time you see one.

That is, until now. On Thursday, the Billings Chick-fil-A finally opened after two years of feverish, furious anticipation. I was there at 6 a.m., both out of journalistic interest and morbid curiosity. It was freezing, and people were waiting. Some had come in the early morning. One person jubilantly exclaimed that they’d never been more excited in their life.

A lifetime of triumph and tragedy, beautiful sights and wonderful smells and gorgeous sounds, and this chicken sandwich trumped them all.

I really wanted to get it. I really wanted to be a part of all this excitement. I figured I’d pop back one more time to see if I could get it to click.

It was Thursday afternoon, and I was anticipating a line. Long before you get within sight of the Billings Chick-fil-A at 670 S. 24th St. W., big flashing signs instruct cars to use the entrance at King Avenue West and 26th Street West. That didn’t seem to stop a steady stream of cars as they tried to use the 24th Street entrance and got turned around and confused.

But once you get that figured out, the line is pretty smooth. A Chick-fil-A press release promised that off-duty police would be on hand to facilitate traffic, but the ones there looked pretty on-duty. Three big BPD SUVs sat, cherries blazing, blocking out the rough dimensions of the extended drive-thru queue.

One thing is clear when you’re in line at Chick-fil-A. This place moves. One employee takes your order. And they’re at your car window, tapping away on a tablet. No yelling into a speaker here. Another checks later on in the line to confirm your order. Then another person hands it to you. There are moving pieces everywhere. They’re like ants.

And that endless wait, that traffic nightmare everyone has been afraid of since the plans for this location were announced two years ago? From entering the parking lot to exciting with food took 22 minutes. Not the greatest use of my time, but far from the apocalyptic delays folks were worried about. Heck, I’ve waited longer for Popeye’s, and I was the only person in the drive-thru.

But there’s one big difference between a Popeye’s sandwich and a Chick-fil-A. Mayo. The lack of sauce is Chick-fil-A’s greatest culinary sin. A proprietary Chick-fil-A sandwich contains only three ingredients: chicken patty, bun, and exactly two pickle chips. Mayo, or at least some sauce of similar makeup, is integral to the success of a chicken sandwich, both to add moisture and flavor. It is the binder.

And the worst part? Chick-fil-A has delicious sauces. Their signature, eponymous sauce? A flawless take on honey BBQ. Their Polynesian? Delightful. But you can’t get them on the sandwich. They only come on the side.

You can enjoy the sauce with Chick-fil-A’s waffle fries, but it’s just not the same. The fries, once puzzlingly named the best fast food item in America by The Ringer, are unremarkable as anything other than a sauce vehicle.

I also got nuggets, to taste the chicken unfiltered by anything else. The meat and breading work better on their own, without the daunting task of having to be a chicken sandwich.

I tried a chocolate milkshake, which isn’t even something I knew Chick-fil-A had until someone commented about them on the Gazette Facebook (see, someone does read those). It was well and truly awful, chalky and artificial tasting.

That was especially clear juxtaposed against the lemonade, which was probably the star of the show. It places tartness over sweetness and, with its hunks of lemon pulp, really feels like something that you’d get in a real Southern restaurant.

But this food, that can’t be it. That can’t be all there is to inspire this devotion.

Since their start, Chick-fil-A have been eager soldiers in the culture war. No restaurant, maybe no business, has played social and political tensions quite like Chick-fil-A. Being closed on Sundays is a nice way to ensure your workers get a built-in day off, but it’s also a virtue signal.

And there is, of course, the restaurant's long history of bigotry aimed at LGBT people.

Founder S. Truett Cathy used his WinShape Foundation to donate millions to anti-gay charities. All that cash mostly flew under the radar until Cathy’s son, Dan Cathy, doubled down in a string of public comments in 2012 and 2013.

It was a decade ago, one of those things that feels like it was maybe blown out of proportion until you read his comments again. Cathy suggested that gay people “invite god’s judgment,” and called the full legalization of gay marriage a “Sad day for our nation.”

These feelings might be genuine, but they’re also good business. By aligning themselves with Evangelical Christianity, Chick-fil-A picked a side, and one that big businesses, always worried about offending any customers, rarely do. Republicans buy sneakers, too, as Michael Jordan supposedly once quipped. But they’ll really buy sneakers with elephants and American flags on them.

We’re a tribal people. We want to support those in our tribe, in the hopes that maybe one day they’ll support us, too. It's comforting, in a cold world, to feel like you're a part of something. If you can spend money to support a cause you agree with, and get a sandwich out of the deal, then maybe the hype starts to make some sense.

I wound up eating at a picnic table in a nearby park. And even as temps nearly touched 50 degrees, my food grew ice cold pretty quickly. There, divorced from the politicking and pageantry, it became pretty clear what Chick-fil-A really is, deep down: just another chicken sandwich place.