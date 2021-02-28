Letter to the editor: A common sense dilemma

Our legislature has quickly moved forward with two bills that are illogical and very emotionally charged. Guns and women's healthcare seem to be slanted either for or against. Women's rights are not just in the corporate world, they are all over the world. Female ranchers, farmers, teachers, and doctors are equal in their ability to manage their lives and businesses. There are 17 female Presidents internationally, and 400 women who run Fortune 500 companies. Also, there are 250,000 women in our Armed Forces and we expect them to be able to make decisions on their own. Trying to diminish the ability for intelligent women to decide for their bodies is pretty sad. But of course, now we can carry our guns everywhere while we rely on good judgment. We have a responsibility to our college kids -- let's be real.