Letter to the editor: A letter to dog lovers

This letter is for people who love dogs and wildlife. Recently, I attended a workshop to learn how to release a dog from a trap. I learned that snare and foothold traps are widely used and that it’s common for pets, hunting dogs, or innocent non-targeted creatures to be caught in traps. I personally know of several people who have had their dog caught in a trap, usually with a bad outcome. The workshop provided us the opportunity to try and release a stuffed animal from a trap. I learned that takes a lot of strength, presence of mind (imagine the panic you and your dog would experience), and having some basic tools at hand. You don’t have a lot of time to act because, the more the animal struggles the more damage is done.
With the tsunami of anti-wildlife bills being enacted by the 2021 Legislature — like putting a bounty on wolves — this situation is only going to get worse. The Legislature and governor are waging a war on wildlife, and Montana’s reputation for ethical hunting and fair chase is being kicked aside. You can hunt black bears with dogs, you can trap almost anywhere or anytime with just verbal permission for which no record is required.
If you love your dog and love wildlife, please remember this come voting time. Those who support cruel and irresponsible laws, especially Gov. Gianforte, are a threat to Montana’s outdoor ethics, our core values, and basic decency.
Teresa Erickson
Billings