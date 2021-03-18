Letter to the editor: Atlanta shootings worry Montana massage therapists

The shootings in Atlanta have the massage therapy community reeling. We are grappling with how this could happen. Shamefully, many in the public are blaming the victims or have jumped to the conclusion these businesses were sex parlors. And the press is focusing on the racism involved and rightly so. But another aspect to this horrendous crime is not really being discussed, and it's very relevant to Billings. The perpetrator was a man who believed he could obtain sex at a massage business. His actions were the extreme result of laws that tie massage to sex.

Since the Billings City Council has proposed a new massage law, requests for sex — including sex buyers showing up on massage therapists’ doorsteps — have dramatically increased to a level not seen in years. Simply put, these laws put massage therapists in danger. It's only a matter of time. Establishment licensing like Atlanta's is ineffective and doesn't curb prostitution and human trafficking. Instead, these laws sexualize the massage therapy profession.

The only result is to put a target on the backs of those small businesses where legally practicing therapists — mostly women — are trying to earn a living to support their families. I grieve for those who lost their lives. And folks wonder why massage therapists are so emotional about these laws. Our very lives are at stake. The council should look for another solution.