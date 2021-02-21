Letter to the editor: Biden gets us back to normal

The reason that immigrants are leaving countries such as the Congo, is to seek freedom from hunger and oppression, as stated in the Feb. 16 Gazette article about immigrants. President Biden has proposed allowing in more than 10 times as many refugees fleeing violence this year than President Trump did last year, and I’m thankful to hear that.

In recent years, partisanship has been damaging our democracy, and that would have become more dangerous but with Joe Biden in, we hopefully can get back to normal. A lot of politicians are in office for power, prestige, and money, and we don’t need them. On the other hand, there are a lot of them in office to sincerely help the citizens. We need more of them.