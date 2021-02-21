Letter to the editor: Bill would provide Montanans relief

Passing House Bill 21 to reauthorize the Multifamily Coal Trust Home Loan Program will not only provide much needed relief for working Montanans and seniors, but it will also create both immediate and long-term employment opportunities and spending in local economies.

Creating more housing allows employers to attract and retain employees, growing their business and the regional economic competitiveness. Local and state governments experience immediate fiscal benefits through building fees, impact fees, inspection fees, corporate income taxes on builders’ profits, and income taxes from construction workers and other jobs supported by these projects.

The first round of $15 million in loans authorized by the 2019 Legislature created or preserved 252 apartments affordable to working families in six Montana towns. It also leveraged $17.7 million in private investment, created 421 jobs, and supported $19 million in local wages. House Bill 21 will build off this success and authorize an additional $15 million from the trust to be invested in Montanans.