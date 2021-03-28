Letter to the editor: Bipartisanship: A positive force for working families

Montana has been a battleground for the rights of working people for a long, long time. Workers have always come out on top, because Montana is a state full of practical and hard-working people. My mother was a lifelong registered Republican, a union teacher throughout her professional life, and a woman who would never cross a picket line.
I'm a Democrat and a union supporter, through and through. A few weeks ago, a bipartisan group of leaders in the Montana House rejected right-to-work legislation because in Montana we understand that the freedom to earn a living should never be partisan. Montana can be a powerful example for the entire United States to prove that bipartisanship can still be a positive force for working families.
Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines can stand together to vote for Montana values by passing the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, the most significant worker empowerment legislation since the Great Depression. Sen. Tester has already spoken in favor of the PRO Act. I'm asking Sen. Daines to join him in the spirit of Montana solidarity, by passing a practical solution for hard-working people. Now is the time.
Dan Struckman
Billings