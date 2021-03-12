Letter to the editor: Blame the criminal, not the cop

Blame the criminal, not the officer. In a recent report, a group blames police officers for the death of their loved one. They call for an end to police “killing” and” brutality.” The article pointed out the fact that their beloved violently pointed a pistol at the officer.

What is violence? Violence is “a wild and turbulent state resulting in injuries.” When criminals act violently toward an officer or other victims, force must be used to neutralize the violence. Force means “strength, courage, fortitude.” Some fail to discern the difference between violence and self-defense.

I am sad for the family of that person. The call to reform the police demonstrates the critical thinking error of emotional thinking. We do not blame the victim, who was the officer, who had to act to save his own life. No officer wants to be in a shooting or be murdered by a criminal. Where is the compassion for them and their families?