Letter to the editor: Bridge pileup could have been avoided

Montana winters don’t stop until the end of March. This has been recorded many times. A good example was our latest Yellowstone River bridge disaster last week. Where in the hell were the state or county sanding trucks? Was everyone on vacation? Don’t they have enough history from 1960s interstate passage with accidents occurring on bridges?

We all know bridges freeze solid over rivers in winter. The familiar Lockwood Bridge is a death trap with big semis and the monster pickups blasting along at 70 mph in all weather. My experience came in 1969 on the Huntley Bridge when I came upon a lady going to work. She ended up sliding on the ice sideways in both lanes and being hit by a family car after sliding into their lane. The family hit the woman’s sliding car in the driver’s door, knocking the woman through the passenger door to the bridge floor. A fatality. The family got busted up too, but they all survived. The small cars and pickups don’t have a chance in those high-speed wrecks. Slow down and be careful for everyone.