Letter to the editor: Cabrera for Heights water board

I wish to wholeheartedly endorse Mr. Ming Cabrera for the Heights Water Board. This board governs a great deal of city water for the Heights area in which I believe Mr. Cabrera will do an excellent job working on for the sake of the Heights residents and the city of Billings. As Ward One covers up to Hilltop in the Heights, I have had the opportunity to get to know Mr. Cabrera both through the Heights Task Force and the Heights Business Association as Mr. Cabrera is a well-established business owner in the Heights. Mr. Cabrera will be an excellent board member and a great representative for the people of the Heights. Please vote Ming Cabrera for Heights water board.

Mike Yakawich

Billings

