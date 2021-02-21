Letter to the editor: Capitol deaths are on Daines

Dear Sen. Daines: You are one of those I hold personally responsible for the deaths at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, along with Donald J. Trump. How dare you go into something as important as an impeachment trial saying he is innocent before evidence is even presented. I have served as an impartial juror and done my duty and civic obligation to the defendant, other jurors, the judge, and court system.

All Montanans should be disappointed in your behavior. You are not a statesman. You have ensured that we really do not live in a democracy because justice only serves the rich and powerful and not the average person. Jan. 6 was an attack on our democracy fueled by Trump and co-conspirators such as yourself. The rioters must be held accountable and so must you. You have no honor or integrity and should be removed from office because all you represent is the white privilege.