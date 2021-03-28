Letter to the editor: Carbon emissions tax pointless

In response to the letter from Tim Holmes on March 21 supporting a tax or fee on carbon emissions: I think that Mr. Holmes needs to realize that the businesses, or the “creators of carbon pollution” submitting such revenues, do not actually pay these fees themselves.
Like any other business tax, those costs are passed along to their customers, and ultimately to us, the consumers. The costs/taxes are recouped in the form of increased prices, reducing volume or a reduction in services for the existing price. The businesses are merely collecting the taxes — our money — for the government. Why funnel our money through yet another government bureaucracy, only to be given back to us? Please don’t forget the cost of administering and running said bureaucracy.
Randy Shereda
Sidney