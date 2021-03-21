 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Carbon tax would benefit all

The political divide is growing more expensive each day as we're faced with the fire and ice of climate change across the country. But one place we can come together is in reducing carbon emissions by putting a price on it. The American Petroleum Institute joins with environmentalists behind this idea to address climate crisis with market solutions.

The best idea out there is a carbon fee and dividend where the creators of carbon pollution pay a fee that is then distributed to all citizens. It is a way of both reducing pollution and each of us reaping the benefits in the form of cash. Congressmen and women from both sides are supporting H.R. 763, the Bipartisan Climate Change Solution.

For the safety and survival of our children, I urge you to contact your representatives and ask them to support this vital resolution. The effects of climate change will be with us for the rest of our lives, but we must act together to minimize them. We need both the solution and the wonderful feeling that we can work together to achieve something important for our kids.

Tim Holmes

Helena

Note: The views expressed by letter writers do not necessarily reflect those of The Gazette. To submit a letter visit https://billingsgazette.com/forms/contact/letter_to_the_editor

