Letter to the editor: Consider your neighbors before illegally lighting fireworks

I love a professional fireworks show to celebrate the 4th of July, but every year, when the illegal fireworks start (mid-June, this year), I get angry.

Setting off fireworks is illegal in the Billings City limits. Why should we be subjected to explosions night after night? Is your joy in exploding things (illegally) more important than others’ peace of mind and body?

I ask, civilly and honestly, do you consider your neighbors? Are you sure that no one in your immediate vicinity has PTSD or anxiety that could be adversely affected by cannon-like booms and firecrackers that sound like gunshots? That no one nearby might have a medical condition that could be exacerbated by sudden loud noises? That no one nearby has a dog is terrified every time a firework goes off? Do you care?

I’m tired of illegal fireworks: tired of not being able to do anything about them, tired of being kept awake, tired of having joyful music interrupted, tired of not being able to read in peace. I’m sick to death of huge mortars being set off close by, shaking the house. I shouldn’t have to pick firework debris out of my yard and garden.