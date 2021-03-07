Letter to the editor: Current Legislature stifling citizens

According to the chair of House judiciary in the Montana State Legislature, the hearing process went well over the past week. I view House judiciary hearings online, listening to bill sponsors, pros and cons, and discussion. After which, I email comments to the committee.

By gaveling-in executive action immediately after a bill has been heard, opportunity for citizens to submit comments is stifled. Not satisfied with suppressing the vote, the majority has moved onto suppressing citizen involvement. That's what bullies do. Even before a hanging, some time passes before the trapdoor is sprung. They hand out gold medals for speed at the Olympics, but legislation should be thoughtful.

I'd suggest watching these hearings, but it is truly like watching sausage being made, it won't be long before we've all turned into vegetarians. Where's the Montana Beef Council when you need them? This is what happens when one political party has total control.

John Ilgenfritz

Helena

