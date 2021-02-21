Letter to the editor: Daines a coward

The Republicans in the Senate, especially Sen. Steve Daines, who voted to acquit Trump are cowards, terrified of Trump’s mob. Anyone supporting the criminal who incited the Capitol insurrection is a coward too. After all, if they convict him, they have to account for their own complicity. Whether they are elected officials or voters, they went along with the Faustian bargain the GOP made with the devil. Cowards. Either that or evil. They're addicted to entertainment, but the show has become deadly. Now you're encouraging a fascist uprising, more violence and death. How can you live with yourselves?