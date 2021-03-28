Letter to the editor: Daines has opposed the filibuster and should again

On Dec. 30, 2018, Sen. Steve Daines argued in The Gazette that the Senate should get rid of the filibuster. “You won’t find the filibuster in the Constitution,” he wrote, adding, “The filibuster is simply incompatible with our founding fathers’ intention for the Senate to operate under majority rule.” The senator was right. The founders got a bellyful of minority rule under the Articles of Confederation and scrapped it in the Constitution except in a few cases. As Alexander Hamilton wrote in 1787, allowing the minority to repeatedly thwart the will of the majority would result in “tedious delays; continual negotiation and intrigue; contemptible compromises of the public good.” Welcome to America, 2021.
A March 5 opinion piece in The Gazette argued the filibuster is needed to protect minority rights. Not true. The minority has the rights guaranteed in the Constitution; moreover, in the Senate the minority has the right to propose legislation, offer amendments and debate issues. The minority does not have the right to veto legislation favored by most senators and by the American public.
The Senate now appears poised to take up Sen. Daines’ proposal to break what is otherwise likely to be four more years of legislative gridlock. No doubt the senator will step forward, throw his support behind dumping the filibuster and put the long-term health of the Senate and his country ahead of narrow party interests. And if you believe that, I have some hydroxychloroquine I’d like to sell you.
David Crisp
Billings