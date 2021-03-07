Letter to the editor: Daines lacked courage to convict Trump

The attack on the Capitol came from a toxic amalgam of white supremacists, neo-Nazis, Oath Keepers, Proud Boys, white nationalists, Qanon conspiracy theorists, and various other self-styled “patriots.” All are legitimately classified as domestic terrorists and now they are the face of the Republican Party.

A vote to convict Donald Trump would have been the first step in erasing the stench of Jan. 6, 2021, from the party, but Sen. Steve Daines could not bring himself to do it. Relying instead on his determination that the impeachment trial was unconstitutional. As Daines knows, the constitutionality of the trail is determined by the Senate which, by majority vote, determined that the procedure was constitutional.

Unlike Daines’ claim of unconstitutionality, the Senate’s vote was based on precedent. Now is the time to examine the real reason for Daines’ behavior. Perhaps Daines shares a philosophical kinship with the insurgents. Maybe he is terrified his base will censure him or that the man from Mar-a-Lago will loose his flying monkeys upon him. Whatever the case, these excuses are not valid.