Letter to the editor: Domestic extremism is a threat

After watching the national and state Republicans in action, I am reminded of a book I read called “Extremism” by J. M. Berger. When he wrote it, he was thinking more of foreign extremists but I believe we are more in danger now of homegrown extremists as described by the following: They have grievances (like loss of fossil energy jobs) with a need to target a group to blame like Green New Deal supporters or Democrats in general. They abhor disruptions to the status quo (like increasing diversity and immigration and the potential loss of white privilege). They have a need for a group with a collective identity; like white supremacy or conservative Christianity.

He indicated these groups are less about ideology than a sense that their group (the “in” group) has more merit but lacks the agency of the “out” group. They claim that they have the true “American” values but are losing ground to Black Lives Matter and the people that support them. The offshoot of this is they see an existential threat from the “outsiders.” The group then begins to believe that there is a conspiracy against them (a rigged election) that will lead to a future dystopia (i.e. socialism). But what they are longing for is something akin to an apocalypse or savior (Donald Trump who leads them to overcome an election through insurrection). However, the last criteria is that anyone who digresses from the party line is censured like Liz Cheney who voted her conscience.