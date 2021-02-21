Letter to the editor: Don't be a hypocrite

According to his logic, no grocery store employee should "risk their lives" to make sure we have food on the table, until it's safe. They should fend for themselves. No restaurant worker should "risk their lives" serving us food when we can cook at home, until it's safe. No employee, whatever their skill or service or industry, should "risk their lives" to help others through this pandemic, until it's safe.

Second, I have also been watching a fair amount of the impeachment proceedings of our past president. The prosecuting managers laid out the case that it was not just the words of the president on Jan. 6, 2021, that led to the unforgivable riots in the Capitol. All of his rhetoric leading up to the riots, in fact, made him directly responsible and thereby worthy of impeachment. Taking their logic; again, not mine, please look back on all of the rhetoric of so many Democrats and the leaders of their party. The language they use day-in-and-day-out for months, that in part set-off or fueled the riots in Seattle, Minneapolis, etc., and even on the steps of the Supreme Court. Should they be impeached, or at the very least held accountable? I've heard neither of these points brought up by anyone in the news media.