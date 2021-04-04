Letter to the editor: Gianforte's 'passion for poaching'

As Greg Gianforte approached to club the trapped and suffering wolf into oblivion, the state’s top gamekeeper let out a similar whimpering yelp in the form of a warning notice addressing the governor’s passion for poaching. Though all had agreed his actions ran afoul of the law, this privileged politician was allowed a hasty retreat with the animal’s hide intact.
And so it goes in Montana where seemingly simple questions cannot be avoided: If Republicans represent the farmers and ranchers, the job seekers, and the popular class as its propaganda would have them believe, then why has it drafted so much legislation to allow the business, the industrial and professional class to corner a greater share of our state and national income? Could it be that some elected Republicans have chosen to work for ALEC (corporate sponsored American Legislative Exchange Council) over America? Could it be some even choose militias over Montanans? Moreover, why are the so-called beneficiaries of Republican byproducts feeling underpaid, under employed, and under insured?
Perhaps it is more accurate to view the Republican Party as simply an instrument of the business and professional, corporate class. Of course, there is also the possibility that some in Helena simply enter into politics as a means of accumulation with the aspiration that he/she may also enter the self-serving, Teflon-lined halls of the politically privileged.
Jeff Meide
Billings