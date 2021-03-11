Letter to the editor: Gianforte's policies set us back 100 years

Did Montana get a “pig in a poke” with our current Legislature? This very old saying describes a scam where a farmer would hide a cat in a bag (the poke) to sell as a piglet to an unsuspecting buyer. When such a scam was discovered, the buyer was stuck with a cat, not the more valuable pig; hence another term “letting the cat out of the bag.”

Now, in the second half of the session, I see no jobs plan. The governor seems only intent on seizing total control of government, picking judges on his own without elections, and stopping people from voting. Will extremist legislators be trying to do the bidding of the governor? With tax cuts for the rich, sell and lock up our public lands to rich “dude” out-of-staters and outfitters, privatize our schools, slash our state budget, encourage nuclear energy (to which voters said no) and a “figure your own way out of the pandemic,” mentality. (You know, personal responsibility.) The cat is now out of the bag — all this Republican Legislature can deliver is a “pig in a poke!”