Letter to the editor: Group homes heroic during COVID

I work as an essential health care worker as a direct service provider for the non-profit Residential Support Services. We're committed to improving the lives of our residents who cope daily with challenges as well. We strive to achieve the quality of their lives to be as near normal as possible. One year ago, they were to face yet another test of wills. Each one rose to the occasion even in the face of adversity. It wasn't an easy task. Our residents displayed an indomitable spirit. Their tenacity and resilience to not merely overcome but to conquer a new set of rules and guidelines is something we should all try to emulate and definitely admire.

Our group homes have been faced with interminable isolation during the various phases of COVID-19. A lot has been taken into stride, while staff do their best to improvise. Kudos to to everyone who has given 110% , and then some. Almost all of the residents wanted to know what occurred, what was different and how this virus would effect their lives. They all showed a sense of solidarity. Their routines upended and their schedules came to a halt. Many wanted to see their friends and connect. Sadly there is no crystal ball, but our residents look up to us and need familiarity. We can and will continue to provide hope and care.