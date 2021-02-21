Letter to the Editor: HB 273 Is Dangerous

House Bill (HB) 273 is a dangerous proposal on two fronts. First, as introduced by Rep. Skees, it would overturn an important citizen-passed initiative (I-80) that gives voters the choice to reject or approve a nuclear power facility in Montana. I-80, promoted by a hard-working grassroots group of informed volunteer citizens, was vetted throughout Montana and passed with a large margin of support (65%) from voters. All Montanans should feel insulted and appalled at Rep. Skees’ condescending statement that “the majority of folks who voted for the initiative did not know what they were voting for.” This ill-conceived bill sets a horrible precedent by going against the will of the people and threatening our citizen initiative process. Secondly, nuclear reactors are not proven to be safe and they generate persistent life-threatening radioactive waste for which long-term safe storage and disposal remains a huge problem in the U.S. and around the world. Nuclear reactors and Montana’s active seismic conditions would be a poor mix. HB 273 is a bad idea for Montana and should be defeated. Please contact your elected representatives and the Governor and tell them so.