Letter to the editor: Hold Montana legislators accountable

Every year people travel from all across the world to Montana to escape city life and experience the sheer beauty of nature. Montana is said to be one of the last wild places, and that is partly due to the emphasis Montanans place on the preservation of public lands. Public lands and National parks (Glacier and Yellowstone) bring in a massive amount of the state's revenue through hunting/fishing permit sales, guiding companies, tourism fees (lodging, transport, etc.).

Given the economic contribution public lands have for the state, the conservation and upkeep of these lands is essential to maintain this stream of income for local Montanans for years to come. When I-190 was voted on, it was heavily emphasized that a bulk of the revenue brought in from marijuana cultivation and sales would go toward conservation programs. It is our job as Montanans to hold our legislators accountable and ensure that they are beholden to the will of the people and work to preserve and improve that which makes this state unique and its economy.