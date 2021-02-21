Letter to the Editor: House Bill 320

The title of House Bill (HB) 320 sounds interesting, “An act prohibiting future sales of land granted or transferred to the state; amending section 77-2-302, MCA; and providing an immediate effective date.” A more accurate title would be “Make Montana more like Kansas." Montana has roughly 150,000 elk, Kansas has about 150. 75% of wolverines, lynx, and grizzlies that survive south of the Canadian border call Montana home. There are no wolverines, lynx, or grizzlies in Kansas. Montana remains home to wildlife because Montana has about 27,000,000 acres of wild public lands. Kansas has about 300,00 acres of public lands. HB 320 is simply an effort that would lead to reducing Montana’s wild places and wildlife. It is a wolf-in-sheep clothing that tries to resurrect a terrible idea that Montanans have repeatedly rejected. Yes, it seems crazy to think Montana would become similar to Kansas, but why start on that path? Encourage your elected representatives to preserve our wild public lands by voting against HB 320.