Letter to the editor: House bill threatens women

I am deeply disappointed that Montana is fighting so ruthlessly against women in this legislative session. At a time where we need to be focusing on creating jobs and protecting our economy, House Bill 337 takes away the rights of women across the state and should not be passed. HB 337 would ban all access to safe, legal abortion and attempt to give a fertilized egg the same legal rights that you have as a Montanan. Furthermore, there’s a possibility that it could outlaw birth control, even for victims of rape or incest.

As an 18-year old living in Billings, I am someone who requires access to birth control for pain management, as do many people in the state. Despite what the bill sponsor of HB 337 may say, these restrictions on access to reproductive healthcare put women at risk. Pregnancy and birth control are decisions that only individuals should be able to make about our bodies. It is deplorable to even consider taking away basic healthcare from women across Montana during a pandemic. I strongly urge everyone to reach out to their legislators and tell them to vote no on House Bill 337. Many Montanans could be greatly impacted by this restrictive and dangerous bill. Send an email, submit a public comment, make a phone call, or send a handwritten letter to your representatives.