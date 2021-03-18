Letter to the editor: Hunters should unite against bad legislation

I’ve been a Republican all my life, and I have been buying Montana hunting and fishing licenses for nearly 50 years. It appears most of the legislation regarding fish and game this session is meant to reduce the voice of those individuals who buy the vast majority of the hunting and fishing licenses in Montana.

Montanans who enjoy hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, boating and all other outdoor activities need to unite statewide to protect, preserve, and enhance the outdoor way of life, regardless of what political party they belong to. Sportsmen and sportswomen from Libby to Ekalaka, and everywhere in between need to be vigilant and vocal when new legislation seeks to diminish their role in fish and game issues.

Current legislation to privatize hunting or the ownership of wildlife (elk), is merely a stepping stone. Make no mistake, the ultimate goal is to change, diminish, or eliminate the following: The Stream Access Bill, public access to publicly-owned lands, keeping public lands in public hands, and legislation that increases outdoor opportunities. When it comes to protecting our outdoor way of life, we need to be totally non-partisan and stand united and protect what we have.

Lew Melby

Glendive

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0