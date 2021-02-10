Letter to the editor: Impeach Trump

Donald Trump is a smart man. Even though his supporters may have believed him when he said the election was stolen and that he actually won, Trump himself clearly knew better.

If the House Impeachment team can prove that and prove that he intended to overthrow the government and install himself for a new four-year term when he told his supporters to march on the Capitol and “fight like hell,” they will have proved insurrection. They will have proved that democracy in America is vulnerable and that a dictator is a real possibility.

We have seen strong populist leaders in countries where democracy is not well entrenched do exactly this to overthrow the government and appoint themselves as a dictator. That should never happen in America. Our democratic tradition should be stronger than that.

The fact that Trump tried and failed should not be allowed to pass without notice. By convicting Trump of insurrection in the impeachment trial in the Senate, we will send a strong message to the world — and to the people of the United States — that democracy is strong in America. No one can become dictator here.

A vote for conviction at the impeachment trial in the Senate will be a vote for democracy. It may be the most important vote of the century. I hope Sen. Daines understands this.