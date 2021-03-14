 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Intersection unsafe

On Feb. 2, a 17-year-old girl died in a car wreck at the intersection of Rimrock Road and Virginia Lane. There have been many non-lethal collisions at this intersection in the past. The traffic engineers have been studying the feasibility of making it a controlled intersection with the addition of traffic lights. I drove eastbound on Rimrock Road on March 5, through that intersection and so far the city has done nothing to mitigate the danger. May I suggest a "Dangerous Intersection" sign followed by a 10 MPH speed limit sign for the eastbound traffic? Git ‘er done.

Skip Heald

Billings

