Letter to the editor: Is Gianforte above the law?

After reading the article about Governor Gianforte illegally trapping and shooting a collared wolf, it brought to mind an incident our son encountered a few years back. He was fishing without a license and was issued a citation for $175 by a Fish & Game warden. (He had not caught a fish and had none in his possession.) This happened on a weekend, and was told by the warden that if he did not show up to pay the fine by the following Monday there would be an arrest warrant issued and he would be placed in jail.

Admittedly, what he was doing was wrong, but a far less serious infraction than what our governor did. Not only did the governor not have a legal trapping license, but he was allowed to keep the wolf's hide and head while receiving only a warning in exchange for promising to immediately sign up for the necessary trapping certification course.

Our son did not have the option of simply buying a fishing license and just receiving a warning like our governor did.