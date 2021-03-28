 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Is Gianforte above the law?

After reading the article about Governor Gianforte illegally trapping and shooting a collared wolf, it brought to mind an incident our son encountered a few years back. He was fishing without a license and was issued a citation for $175 by a Fish & Game warden. (He had not caught a fish and had none in his possession.) This happened on a weekend, and was told by the warden that if he did not show up to pay the fine by the following Monday there would be an arrest warrant issued and he would be placed in jail.

Admittedly, what he was doing was wrong, but a far less serious infraction than what our governor did. Not only did the governor not have a legal trapping license, but he was allowed to keep the wolf's hide and head while receiving only a warning in exchange for promising to immediately sign up for the necessary trapping certification course.

Our son did not have the option of simply buying a fishing license and just receiving a warning like our governor did.

This story about Gov. Gianforte's illegal wolf trapping was carried nationally by three different news agencies. What a shameful black eye for our state, considering he occupies our highest office! It seems as though people with money and power are able to operate with impunity and are not bound by the same rules as all other citizens of the state. I wonder if our son would have received a free pass if he had been the governor?

Ken Eckerdt

Billings

Note: The views expressed by letter writers do not necessarily reflect those of The Gazette. To submit a letter visit https://billingsgazette.com/forms/contact/letter_to_the_editor

