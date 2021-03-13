 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Is there prejudice in Haaland confirmation?
Letter to the editor: Is there prejudice in Haaland confirmation?

I am having a difficult time understanding Sen. Steve Daines’ vitriol toward Deb Haaland and her nomination and confirmation for secretary of the Interior. Rep. Haaland is the first Native American ever nominated for a presidential cabinet post. Is this really about oil and fossil fuels, or is it about Rep. Haaland's ethnicity as a Native American? 

It is about time Native Americans be involved in the governing of the nation, particularly the Department of the Interior, whose entire continent was populated by an Indigenous people. Montana is home to seven Indian reservations and there are more than 360 such reservations in the United States. Sen. Daines, please set aside the issue of fossil fuel extraction, and look at this for what it really is: prejudice against Rep. Haaland, a Native American. 

Sandra McKee

Billings

