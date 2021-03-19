Letter to the editor: Keep politics out of athletics

Coaches need to keep politics out of athletics. Divisive politics have crept their way into athletics at every level, from professional leagues to elementary clubs. As a 21-year-veteran of the USAF, it was disheartening to see the MSUB Women’s Soccer Coach, Steve Cavallo, disrespect the U.S. flag by hanging his head in shame during the National Anthem in front of a robust UM Griz crowd in Missoula last February.

My daughter, a player and proud Christian conservative patriot, has subsequently been removed from the team and lost her scholarship without due process. After learning that Coach Cavallo wears “BLM” (founded by self avowed Marxists) and “Justice” (for George Floyd: convicted felon who OD’d on Fentynol) masks to practice it didn’t take long to put two-and-two together.

On behalf of this crusty old veteran, can we as Americans please place our hand over our heart, remove our caps and take two minutes during the National Anthem to thank God we live in the greatest country in the world? As a parent of an athlete, can coaches please focus on X’s and O’s, W’s and L’s, and stop promoting this social justice warrior/anti-American agenda?

Rich Gockley

Spokane, WA

