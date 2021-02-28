Letter to the editor: Keep public lands public

House Bill 320 prohibits sales of federal land transferred to Montana. Whew, what a relief — until you realize that it’s nothing but a devious promise meant to lull us into complacency. Any future Legislature could easily nullify this bill. The fact land transfer is even being mentioned should send chills down our spines. There’s an end game afoot and it’s not about preserving our heritage. We should never allow that door to be opened. The continued open access to our public lands is what makes Montana “The Last Best Place."

The cost of adding new employees, equipment, facilities and infrastructure alone will be enormous. Nor will those transferred lands produce enough long-term revenue from natural resource development to offset the cost of maintaining them. It will just take one or two big, multi-million dollar fire seasons and our ownership won’t be sustainable without astronomical increases to our taxes, recreational/land use fees and/or selling prime pieces of public lands. The purchasers won't be us average Montanans. Locked gates, closed roads, fences, “no trespassing” signs, and exclusive pay to clubs will begin to replace those public lands that make Montana such a great place to live.