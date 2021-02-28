Letter to the editor: Leaders or dictators

Daines is not a senator, Rosendale is not a congressman, nor is Gianforte a governor. All three of them are big time dictators. The three of them have supported dictator Trump to the fifth degree, and helped him throw the office of the president on the trash heap, along with all the other Trump failures. I believe if it was anyone other than a Republican doing this, you would have something to say. I hope you are proud of your legacy. Now you and your Republican dictator are saying "don't impeach, we need to heal." What have you three done since the last impeachment to unite us?