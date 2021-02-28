Letter to the editor: Lessons from Yellowstone’s anniversary

Yellowstone National Park turns 149 in March this year. Yellowstone was the first national park, but we almost lost it. In the 1880s, opportunists wanted to open Yellowstone to commercial development and private ownership. Picture a railroad in Lamar Valley or mansions at Old Faithful. Thankfully, General Sheridan convinced President Arthur to restrict park development, thwarting plans for logging, mining and ranching. Equally spectacular public lands north of Yellowstone have not been so lucky. Mining, logging, and private land development on former national forest has meant major headaches in repairing the damage done and preventing further degradation of public lands. $24 million was needed to clean up the New World mines near Cooke City, and another $65 million to buy out plans for a new gold mine. Private in-holdings within national forest have been a major headache for land managers. Tens of millions of dollars and major land swaps have been needed to re-acquire these lands which were first logged off by the owners. Let’s preserve what pristine lands we have left, like the million acres of unprotected, road-less wild-lands on the Custer Gallatin National Forest. It’s much more cost effective and easier to protect a place in its natural state than to try to fix it after it’s been damaged. Yellowstone National Park is a beacon of wild nature. This did not happen by chance. Let’s extend that same intelligent protection and care to equally spectacular and valuable public lands surrounding the Grand Old Park.