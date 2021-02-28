Letter to the editor: Let Montanans decide on nuke power

Montanans value having a say in state legislation, and we deserve to have a say in Montana’s energy future. This includes whether or not the state adopts nuclear energy. Initiative I-80 in 1978 allowed Montanans to capitalize on this right to have a voice regarding energy legislation. It passed by 65% of voters. I-80 does not ban nuclear energy in our state, but it puts in place an infrastructure for safety and liability while preserving Montana residents’ right to decide. Rep. Derek Skees, R-Kallsipell, insulted voters by saying “the majority of folks did not know what they were voting for” in regard to I-80. Montana voters are competent enough to research legislation and decide accordingly - so preserve our right to vote on nuclear energy and oppose HB 273.