Letter to the editor: Liberal agenda is the real threat in America
Letter to the editor: Liberal agenda is the real threat in America

Some recent editorials in The Gazette have referenced domestic terrorism, extremism and native Montanans. The following might be considered domestic terrorism or extremism by 74 million voters in the last election: Attacks on the first amendment promulgated by a biased media, big tech, and corporate America; attacks on the second amendment; current H.R. 1; closing schools and small businesses while opening the border; defunding the police; packing the supreme court; statehood for D.C.; increasing regulation; dependence on foreign oil; increasing taxes; socialized medicine; and a COVID relief bill, 90% of which is non-COVID related.

At the very least it seems like a well-orchestrated push toward socialism and away from the Norman Rockwell America so many still revere. The letter suggesting only native Montanans, or in this case, just one Montanan knowing what is best for Montana is absurd. Mike Mansfield, John Melcher and Conrad Burns were all born out of state.

Our system of government is a representative democracy. A concept that may have eluded Sen. Tester. I doubt that Sen. Tester's near lockstep support of President Obama and opposition to President Trump is representative of Montana. I suspect he may finish his term and go to work as a lobbyist. Apparently he is well connected with that venue. As a side note, I see on another letter a Gazette disclaimer stating the letter may not reflect The Gazette's opinion. Hopefully, reflecting The Gazette's opinion will not become a requirement for publication.

Bill Nankivel

Sidney

