Letter to the editor: Make it make sense

Montana legislators say they are not ready for a recreational marijuana program, but providers are ready. Yet, Montana legislators have had enough time to sponsor and write a repeal bill, bills that limit access to recreational marijuana, ban outdoor growing, limit the THC to 15%, apply a 20% state tax and allow county and city taxes. They even had enough time to write a bill that would delay implementing the will of the people and not allowing dispensaries for at least two years.

University of Montana's study stated that Montana's recreational program would generate $200 million in sales and $40 million in tax revenues. But Montana legislators state they do not have the money or know-how to implement a recreational program. This means Montana legislators have failed Montanans. It is their job to create jobs, better Montana's economy, create revenue for the state and to make laws that keep Montanans safe. Instead, Montana legislators have created and allowed a recreational marijuana market but fails to supply this market. Now with $200 million available, who did Montana legislators want to supply this market? If not Montanans, cartels?