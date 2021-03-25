Letter to the editor: Mass shooting sparks Second Amendment argument

Another mass shooting in our country is met by stubborn resistance to give up our guns. The Second Amendment was developed very early in our country's history when musket-like firearms were common and of dubious value for self-protection. In our current political climate, the Second Amendment argument views guns as necessary for self-protection. Assault rifles and sniper rifles with huge magazines and automatic firing features far outpace the old muskets and it seems that lethal force has reached a new and horrible level.
Something needs to be done to remove these weapons from the retail market. Gun lovers’ appetites for more guns needs to give way to concern for public safety. Why do we not trust our law enforcement agencies to protect us? The business of home based militias, etc., gives evidence to this and adds to this craziness and need be outlawed.
George Sorensen
Billings