Letter to the editor: Media is dividing the country

After the election, The Billings Gazette published many articles by AP quoting President Trump telling Georgia's Secretary of State to "find" enough votes and a few other statements. This was used in the impeachment trial. All of this from a "very credible" anonymous source that the Washington Post used.
This was supposedly verified by ABC and many other legacy news sources, but it was wrong. Now after affecting the contested election, the recorded call has been discovered despite their efforts to destroy it. It reveals the media’s errors.
The response to this will be some quick retractions, gloss it over, and act like all is still good, but it's not. The Washington Post, ABC, CNN, MSNBC, and The Billings Gazette are all complicit. You have a level of credibility on par with congress. You are so anxious to achieve an outcome that the truth doesn't matter to you anymore. You are not the good guys. You are purposely dividing the country.
Richard Morris
Shepherd