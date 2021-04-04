Letter to the editor: Montana not ready for nuclear power, need more research

I don’t know about you, but before any major purchase I like to research what I’m buying. And whether I’m buying an appliance or a used car, I certainly don’t just hand over my money and buy the first thing a salesperson suggests without putting any thought into what I’m getting. So, it’s shocking to hear what is happening in Helena around nuclear power. It’s bad enough that there is policy working to undermine and eliminate our voices by overturning Initiative 80, which would erase the requirement that nuclear power comes before the voters before it’s brought into Montana.
It’s also unbelievable that SJ 3, an interim study committee that gathers input from Colstrip’s residents while looking at the impacts of nuclear power, wouldn’t come before eliminating safeguards and the public’s right to vote. It’s overly hasty to erase the public vote and ignore public safeguards before the state even studies new nuclear technology. Montanans deserve a voice, and we deserve to know what we are signing up for. Tell your representatives to vote no on HB 273, and vote yes on SJ 3.
Kristen Blanding
Billings