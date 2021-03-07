Letter to the editor: More for-profit schools is a good thing

I agree 100% with your opinion piece Sunday on the new Medical School proposed for Billings. People objecting to the school because it is for-profit is beyond ridiculous. No problem with their curriculum, the quality of students they graduate, or their accreditation, only that they are for-profit. The objectors have no idea what a benefit capitalism has been to our society. Schools for profit can only succeed if they produce a great result, period.

If they charge too much no one will come. If they don't teach they lose accreditation and students won’t pass. Objectors said we could have too many graduates in Montana. What a problem that would be if we had more doctors. We ought to carry education to still another level with more experimental private grade schools and high schools. The teacher’s union might object because the competition for the best teachers might raise teachers’ pay significantly.