Letter to the editor: Nationalist ideologues dismantling democracy

Gov. Greg Gianforte promised good jobs. Instead of fighting for a livable wage, the GOP works to preserve an $8.75 minimum wage. It attacks rights of workers to organize and engage in collective bargaining. It pushes tax policies favoring the business and corporate class while it transfers heavier tax burdens upon families struggling in a slow-growing, low-wage economy.

Gianforte promised less government. Instead, the GOP legislative crusade acts to regulate life before birth, school sexual education programs, reproductive rights at home, individual rights of LGBTQ+ persons, and renewed state execution procedures. Where voters decidedly led constitutional initiatives such as marijuana, the GOP stalled its implementation using legislative overreach. On public health and safety, the GOP legislated protections for business against COVID liability, then quickly repealed science-backed guidelines advocating wearing masks.

It passed bills opening the door for every gun owner to conceal and carry in schools, colleges, bars, casinos, and public and private buildings, and then legislated to prevent people from restricting guns in their own shops or community buildings.