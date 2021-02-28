Letter to the editor: Paid leave bill good idea

As a small business owner, losing employees to family events can be one of most difficult and costly things I face. When an employee must leave work to deal with the birth of a child or a major illness in their family, turnover costs can be substantial.

In Montana, retaining one employee in a year can save me up to $13,611. House Bill 223, the Family Act carried by Democratic Representative Moffie Funk, would help mitigate turnover costs by creating a statewide paid leave program, allowing employees to retain their jobs and their financial security by taking up to 12 weeks with pay in the event of a family event or crisis.

The program is funded by small contributions by employees and employers. For an employee making $45,000 per year, the monthly contribution would be a little over $9 per month, or $112 per year. Compared to potential five-figure turnover costs, that’s a massive savings for a small business owner. The ability to offer paid leave would help my business compete with larger companies by attracting employees and keeping turnover costs at bay. This bill will boost Montana’s small businesses like mine and provide thousands of families financial security in difficult times. Tell your representatives to vote yes on HB 228.

Carole Sullivan

Livingston

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0