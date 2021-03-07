 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Preserve election integrity

If you are not aware of H.R. 1, a bill that is slated to go before the House in Washington, D.C. regarding voting, please take the time to look it up. As I understand it, it would mandate universal mail-in voting, same-day voter registration, ballot harvesting, and automatic registration for people in government databases such as motor vehicle departments. It also opposes voter I.D.s. I urge you to contact our representatives to vote no on this attempt to nationalize elections and dilute election integrity.

Wendy Johnson

Billings

