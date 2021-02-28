Letter to the editor: Protect Montana's public lands

Most candidates running for public office in Montana say they oppose the sale of federal public lands. They do so because federal lands (Forest Service and BLM) are popular. Montanans use these lands for a variety of recreational uses, and they value the wildlife and clean water they provide.

Yet some Republican legislators have again revived discredited legislation that will lead to the sale of our federal lands. In past sessions, similar bills have been rejected over and over by large bipartisan majorities of the Legislature.

The latest bill, House Bill 320, is another attempt to make the transfer of federal lands to the state seem more palatable by assuring Montanans that once obtained, they would not be sold off to the highest bidder. Of course, future legislatures could and probably would do just that. Proponents of this bill know full well that the state does not have the means to manage a large transfer of public lands. We will either pay large user fees or see them moved from the public domain and into the hands of billionaires who would love to get a big piece of prime big sky recreation property.