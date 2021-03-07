Letter to the editor: Renewing Upham contract a win for schools

Congratulations to the Billings Public Schools board for renewing Superintendent Greg Upham’s contract until 2024. As chair, Greta Boesch Moen stated, "The overwhelming majority of our students have been in five-day in-person instruction since the beginning of the school year and displaying academic achievement. Period. This would not have been possible without strong leadership."

As a former employee of Billings Public Schools, I applaud this board for the unanimous decision regarding the importance of not only recognizing Mr. Upham’s incredible commitment to the students in our community but to families in this entire community as well. The importance of our school district retaining Mr. Upham’s overall leadership skills ensures the community conflict will be handled and complex problems will be solved through collaborative actions with the students’ best interest at the heart of the solution.

I am confident the Montana Legislature recognized the Billings board’s decision as House Bill (HB) 465, designed to minimize the board’s decision in how to compensate their sole employee, the superintendent, and was tabled in committee 16-1, as of Feb. 24. Students come out the winners in this decision.

Jo Swain

Billings

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1