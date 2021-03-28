Letter to the editor: Republican legislators ignoring mass shootings

Last December, when Wylie Galt was anticipating his role as Speaker of the House this legislative season, he wrote in the Gazette listing "the critical priorities" for the Republicans to accomplish this year. The first thing he listed was "to expand gun rights." This surprised me because I thought we Montanans already had a lot of gun rights, with our being an "open carry" state. But sure enough, Republican legislators responded with three dozen bills about guns, though only 16 were introduced and have made it very far through the legislative process.

All of the bills seek to "expand gun rights," such as letting college students carry concealed weapons on campus. I'm not sure how well thought out that one was. Then there's a bill that would prohibit state or local law officers from enforcing federal gun laws in Montana. That's been passed before, but vetoed by Gov. Bullock. So, if Congress, by some miracle, ever decides to pass laws about background checks or prohibiting weapons designed to kill as many people as possible as fast as possible, Montana won't follow the laws anyway. The murderous outbursts that killed 18 Americans recently don't seem to have made any difference to the majority in our Legislature. They have their priorities. When Galt said he intended to do "what voters sent us to Helena to do," I wonder if this is really what he thought we wanted.