Letter to the editor: Republicans are working against workers

Starting in 1932, Democrats built an American middle class that allowed the average worker to feed their family, buy a home, educate their children, and retire with dignity. Republicans came to power in 1980, instituting trickle-down economics. They slashed top tax brackets over 55%. They cut corporate taxes almost 60%. Interest, dividends and capital gains, were cut to 15%. They created a myriad concessions and loopholes that virtually eliminated taxes on many corporations. They stopped enforcement of antitrust laws, deregulated business, and destroyed 80% of worker's unions. Taxes once paid by corporations are off 50%.

With tax revenues on the rich and corporations drastically decreased, they've pushed the national debt to almost $30 trillion, about $88,000 per citizen. Subsequently, income inequality has exploded. Wages of the average worker are flat, while wages for the top 10% have quadrupled. The top 10% now own 77% of the nation's wealth while the bottom 50% own just 1%.

Manufacturing jobs were shipped overseas. Fewer workers today have company healthcare or pensions. Personal bankruptcies and home mortgage defaults have quadrupled. Consumer debt has increased dramatically as workers use credit cards to survive.